Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Elko folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.