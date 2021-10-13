This evening in Elko: A few passing clouds. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
Elko will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this …
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
This evening in Elko: Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Elko will be warm. The forecast calls for it t…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the f…
For the drive home in Elko: Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Lo…