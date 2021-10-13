 Skip to main content
Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

This evening in Elko: A few passing clouds. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

