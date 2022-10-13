This evening in Elko: Mainly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Elko will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
