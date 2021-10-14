 Skip to main content
Oct. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

Oct. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

