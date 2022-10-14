 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

This evening in Elko: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Elko. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.

