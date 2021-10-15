 Skip to main content
Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

Elko's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

