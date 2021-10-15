Elko's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the f…
Elko will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Wind…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Winds should be…