Oct. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

For the drive home in Elko: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Elko area. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.