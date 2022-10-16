For the drive home in Elko: A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Elko will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Elko area. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Elko will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Elko will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
For the drive home in Elko: Generally clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Elko will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it…
For the drive home in Elko: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forec…
For the drive home in Elko: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Elko folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks…
Elko folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Elko will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …