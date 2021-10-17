 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

Oct. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

{{featured_button_text}}

Elko's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Elko will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News