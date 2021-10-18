For the drive home in Elko: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
