Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

This evening in Elko: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Elko. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.