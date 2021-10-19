 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

{{featured_button_text}}

Elko's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 32F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Elko area. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News