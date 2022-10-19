 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

This evening's outlook for Elko: Mainly clear. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Elko folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

