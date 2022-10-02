This evening in Elko: Mainly clear. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Elko folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
This evening's outlook for Elko: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. Th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Elko folks should be prepared for high temper…
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
This evening in Elko: A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be…
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Elko area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …