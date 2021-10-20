Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
