 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News