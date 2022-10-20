Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Mainly clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Elko area. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
