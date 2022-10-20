 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Mainly clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Elko area. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

