Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

Elko's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Elko could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southwest.