This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low around 50F. SW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Elko folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 98% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SAT 12:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
