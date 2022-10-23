 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

For the drive home in Elko: Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.

