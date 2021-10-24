For the drive home in Elko: Mostly cloudy with some showers after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
