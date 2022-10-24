 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Monday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News