This evening's outlook for Elko: Cloudy and windy during the evening with rain becoming likely late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 48F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Elko folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
