Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.