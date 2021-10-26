Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Saturday. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. T…
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Elko folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Plan on a…
This evening's outlook for Elko: A few clouds. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures f…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
For the drive home in Elko: Mostly cloudy with some showers after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's …
Elko folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. The Elk…
For the drive home in Elko: Cloudy skies with periods of light rain late. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Elko f…