Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.