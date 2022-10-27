Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Generally clear. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Thursday. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.