Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

Elko's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.