This evening's outlook for Elko: A clear sky. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low around 50F. SW winds at…
Elko will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Scattered s…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Monday. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Pl…
It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. Winds shou…
Elko folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without …
For the drive home in Elko: Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations le…
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Generally clear. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elk…
Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Keep an eye on …
This evening in Elko: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Wednesday. I…
Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Wi…