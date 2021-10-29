 Skip to main content
Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

Elko's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

