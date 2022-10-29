 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Elko's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Elko area. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

