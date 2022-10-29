Elko's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Elko area. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
