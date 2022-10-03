This evening in Elko: A clear sky. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Elko folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can't and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
