Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.