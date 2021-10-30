Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
