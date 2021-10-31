For the drive home in Elko: Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
