This evening in Elko: A few passing clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Elko area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
