 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Elko: Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Elko will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News