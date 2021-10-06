This evening in Elko: Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Elko will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
