Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

This evening's outlook for Elko: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Elko. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.