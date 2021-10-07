For the drive home in Elko: Cloudy with a few showers. Low around 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
