Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Elko community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.