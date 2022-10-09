 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Elko's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Elko folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

