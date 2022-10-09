Elko's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Elko folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
