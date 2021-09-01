Elko's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
This evening in Elko: A clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Elko area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It look…
The Elko area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily …
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures ar…
The Elko area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
The Elko area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
Elko's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected …