 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

Sep. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Elko: Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Friday. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News