Sep. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

This evening's outlook for Elko: Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Friday. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest.