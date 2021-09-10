This evening's outlook for Elko: Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Friday. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The Elko area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luc…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though…
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
The Elko area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…
The Elko area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
For the drive home in Elko: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Saturday. It looks to re…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pro…