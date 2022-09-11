Sep. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Elko's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Elko area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.