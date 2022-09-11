Elko's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Elko area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
