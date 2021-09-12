Sep. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

This evening in Elko: Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.