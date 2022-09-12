Sep. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.