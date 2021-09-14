This evening's outlook for Elko: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Sep. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The Elko area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luc…
The Elko area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
This evening in Elko: Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.…
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
This evening in Elko: Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Elko area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pro…
For the drive home in Elko: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Elko area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. T…
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…