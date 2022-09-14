Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

This evening in Elko: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Elko community. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.