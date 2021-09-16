Elko's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The Elko area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
This evening in Elko: Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.…
- Updated
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
For the drive home in Elko: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Elko area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. T…
This evening in Elko: Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Elko area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It…
A study found low-income neighborhoods and communities of color experience significantly more heat than wealthier and predominantly white neighborhoods.
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…