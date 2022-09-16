Sep. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

This evening in Elko: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Elko folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.