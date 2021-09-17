This evening in Elko: A clear sky. Low 41F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
