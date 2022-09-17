 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sep. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Elko will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News