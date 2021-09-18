This evening in Elko: Mainly clear. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from SAT 12:00 PM PDT until SAT 8:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
